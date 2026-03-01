Home / India News / Omar Abdullah appeals for calm amid protests in J&K over Khamenei's death

Thousands of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population in most parts of Kashmir and a few pockets in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday appealed for calm as police assessed overall law and order scenario amid widespread protests following the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protests broke out in several parts of the Union Territory on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.

Thousands of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population in most parts of Kashmir and a few pockets in Jammu, including Bhatindi in the outskirts of the city and Chanderkote in Ramban district, they said.

Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

"I'm deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.

"We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

A police official said senior police officers reviewed the security situation in the wake of spontaneous protests over the killing of Khamenei.

The district police officers were directed to keep a close watch on the emerging situation and ensure peace, the official said.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 12:28 PM IST

