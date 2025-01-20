Court issues bailable warrant against Ramdev, Balkrishna over misleading ad

A Kerala court has issued a bailable warrant against Patanjali Ayurved’s co-founder Ramdev and managing director Balkrishna for publishing misleading advertisements in both English and Malayalam newspapers.

The warrant was issued on January 16 by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II in Palakkad.

The complaint stems from a report filed by a drug inspector, citing violations of Sections 3, 3(b), and 3(d) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Section 3 prohibits advertisements for certain drugs intended to treat specific diseases, while Section 3(b) forbids ads promoting drugs that claim to enhance sexual performance. Section 3(d) bans ads that claim to diagnose, treat, or prevent various diseases as outlined in the Act’s Rules.

“Complainant absent. All accused absent served. Bailable warrant to all accused,” the magisterial court said in its January 16 order. The next hearing is scheduled for February 1, as per the case status on the Palakkad District Court’s website.

A similar case is pending in Kozhikode district.

The bailable warrant follows a Supreme Court warning to states and Union Territories that contempt proceeding would be initiated if they fail to act against misleading advertisements and medical claims in violation of the law. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association regarding misleading advertisements targeting allopathic medicine.

Patanjali Ayurved has faced scrutiny by the Supreme Court over misleading advertisements that discredit modern medicine, specifically allopathy. The court issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved for continuing to publish these ads despite prior warnings.

