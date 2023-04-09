Home / India News / Kerala demands reconstitution of NCERT with representatives from all states

Kerala demands reconstitution of NCERT with representatives from all states

Alleging the central government of pursuing a vested political interest rather than the academic interest he said Kerala will not use NCERT textbooks of 11th and 12th standards

General News
Kerala demands reconstitution of NCERT with representatives from all states

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commending on the recent controversy surrounding NCERT's decision to omit certain portions from the school syllabus, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty demanded that NCERT board, should be reconstituted with representatives inclusion from all states. He alleged that NCERT'S decision is on behalf of RSS to saffronise Indian history.

"The decision to exclude certain key portions from NCERT textbook can't be the decision of NCERT alone, it can only be seen as the decision of BJP govt. They have the same ideologies as RSS and BJP government is implementing the visions of RSS. The NCERT should be reconstituted with representatives from all states," V Sivankutty alleged.

Accusing NCERT of teaching students a 'communal' history Sivakutty said Kerala would uphold constitutional values in educational policies. "Kerala will uphold constitutional values and will give importance to academic interests. India has its own history which was recorded by many. Now NCERT is teaching the new generation a new history based on communalism," the minister said.

Alleging the central government of pursuing a vested political interest rather than the academic interest he said Kerala will not use NCERT textbooks of 11th and 12th standards. "we will not use NCERT textbooks in 11th and 12th standards. The central government is giving importance to vested interest rather than academic interests".

The decision to drop certain portions, especially relating to Mughal history caused political controversy with several opposition parties alleging it was part of a saffronisation agenda of the BJP government. But NCERT says that it was done as part of the rationalization.

Topics :KeralaEducation ministryNCERT syllabusNCERT

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Also Read

'Historical' changes: Here is what the NCERT has dropped from text books

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum: Panel

Textbooks not revised to please or offend anyone: NCERT chief Saklani

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Uttarakhand Waqf board to introduce NCERT syllabus, dress code in madrasas

Congress in search for next big idea as Budget session gets washed out

Challenges galore in tiger conservation in India: Status Tiger-2022 report

BJP CEC meets to finalise party's candidates for Karnataka assembly poll

NCR clears residential inventory faster than other markets in past 5 years

Congress must take the lead and make electoral tweaks: Kapil Sibal

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story