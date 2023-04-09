Home / India News / BJP CEC meets to finalise party's candidates for Karnataka assembly poll

BJP CEC meets to finalise party's candidates for Karnataka assembly poll

Senior party leaders have been holding talks for a couple of days to winnow down the list of probables before the CEC takes a final call

New Delhi
BJP CEC meets to finalise party's candidates for Karnataka assembly poll

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP Central Election Committee met here on Sunday to finalise the party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC were joined by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.

Senior party leaders have been holding talks for a couple of days to winnow down the list of probables before the CEC takes a final call.

The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.

The party's main rival is the Congress which has also expressed confidence about coming back to power in the state.

Topics :Karnataka pollsBJPElection

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

BJP top brass meets to finalise candidates ahead of Tripura polls

Opposition leaders meets CEC, submits memorandum for early polls in J&K

Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Gujarat assembly polls: BJP likely to finalise all candidates today

NCR clears residential inventory faster than other markets in past 5 years

Congress must take the lead and make electoral tweaks: Kapil Sibal

78% of communicable disease deaths in 2021 due to respiratory ailments: NSO

Goyal to hold meetings with Italy, France leaders next week to boost trade

SC to hear pleas on identification of minorities at state level on Monday

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story