Kerala govt distributes land title deeds to 67,069 landless people

The Kerala government on Sunday distributed land title deeds to 67,069 landless people as part of a scheme that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said is aimed at ending landlessness in the state.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
He urged everyone to stand together for equitable socio-economic development.

"Extremely happy to have distributed land titles to 67,069 landless people in Kerala as part of the LDF government's 100-day Action Programme. With 2.99 lakh titles distributed in 7 years, we're making giant strides towards the goal of ending landlessness in Kerala," Vijayan said in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, the Left leader said that this government had in its first year handed over 54,535 title deeds.

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKerala

First Published: May 14 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

