Home / India News / Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

"The state government can print textbooks independently unless the Centre denies giving permission to teach these subjects. Teachers' unions also believe that the omitted lessons should be taught"

General News
Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The curriculum steering committee meeting of the Kerala State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Tuesday decided to include the portions omitted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in the state school syllabus, said a statement.

According to the statement, the curriculum steering committee meeting held today has discussed the inclusion of portions excluded by NCERT from the syllabus. The committee authorised public education minister V Sivankutty to discuss the matter with the government and take a decision.

Earlier, Minister V Sivankutty said that the state will include the portions in the Kerala school syllabus. NCERT has excluded Mughal history, Gujarat riots and Darwin's theory of evolution from school textbooks.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding NCERT's decision to omit certain portions from the school syllabus, minister Sivankutty said that the state government can print textbooks independently unless the central government denies the permission to teach these subjects.

Addressing a press meeting, the minister said, "The state government can print textbooks independently unless the Centre denies giving permission to teach these subjects. Teachers' unions also believe that the omitted lessons should be taught."

Infroming about the study of Gujarat riots and Mughal history in Kerala, the Education Minister said, "Kerala is moving forward by giving importance to constitutional and secular values. Kerala is of the opinion that the omitted subjects including the Gujarat riots and Mughal history should be studied."

"Kerala will examine how to teach it. Objections to the omission of these subjects shall be intimated in writing to the Central Government," he added.

Also Read

NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

Kerala CM Vijayan, team spent Rs 43 lakh on London visit, reveals RTI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

Delhi education system improved due to abroad teachers' training: Kejriwal

Policy changes must in education system to erase drug menace: HP minister

CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 cr home renovation, calls him 'maharaj'

Mayor Oberoi, her Deputy Mohammad Iqbal re-elected unopposed in MCD poll

Someone duplicated cough syrup to defame India: QP Pharma on WHO's alert

Topics :KeralaNCERTGujarat riots

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story