Home / India News / Kerala govt withdraws Nipah related restrictions in northern Kozhikode

Kerala govt withdraws Nipah related restrictions in northern Kozhikode

The Kerala government has withdrawn containment in all zones and allied restrictions imposed in northern Kozhikode district as no new cases of Nipah virus have been reported here since September 16

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:19 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government has withdrawn containment in all zones and allied restrictions imposed in northern Kozhikode district as no new cases of Nipah virus have been reported here since September 16.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, District Collector A Geetha said all schools located in the areas that fell within containment zones would be opened and regular classes would commence on Wednesday.

However, the collector urged people to continue their vigil against the virus infection, maintain social distancing and ensure the use of masks and sanitizer.

All the institutions in the district had been closed since September 14, and online classes were being held after the virus outbreak was declared in the state on September 12.

The district administration advised students to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers when going to their respective educational institutions.

A total of six people were confirmed to have been infected by the virus till date, and of them, two died.

Of the two deaths, the first person who died on August 30 was found to be the index case, or patient zero, from whom others caught the infection.

As of September 24, the number of people under observation was 915, but none of them were in the high-risk category, health authorities said.

The number of samples tested till then was 377, and the number of negative results was 363, they added.

Also Read

Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

Nipah virus update: Schools, colleges shut in Kozhikode till Sept 17

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagion

Nipah virus: One more confirmed case in Kerala; total tally rises to 6

Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know

India-Russia relations "very, very steady", says EAM S Jaishankar

From Canada to Manipur: Here's what S Jaishankar said in New York

Train climbs onto platform at Mathura station in UP, 1 injured: Official

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

CEC Rajiv Kumar signs MoU with Seychelles to expand 'cooperation'

Topics :Kerala governmentnipah virusNipahViruses

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story