Kerala guv accuses state govt of using legislature for other purposes

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Khan said that in the case of the Lok Ayukta Bill, "you cannot be your own judge"

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday accused the state government of using the legislature for purposes other than what it was meant for and keeping him in the dark on various issues.

Khan was responding to queries by reporters here on the recent Supreme Court observation that the state government and Governor should work in tandem.

"Of course they should," he said on the issue of state governments and Governors working in tandem, but asked what should be done when he is kept in the dark or "when the legislature is used for purposes other than what it is meant for".

"When, right from the beginning, you start using the legislature for purposes other than what it is meant for, you keep the Governor in the dark.

"You pass laws beyond your jurisdiction. Then what to do? You want me to acquiesce to something where it is absolutely clear that they have transgressed their jurisdiction. What to do then?" he asked.

He also said that while everyone respected and was bound by what the Supreme Court said, it had to be in the form of a ruling.

"I cannot comment on some observations made by them, because the case is different. Even on the ruling, it is not a question of commenting. Whatever ruling the Supreme Court gives, we are all duty-bound to implement it," he said.

Regarding some of the bills that he had withheld, Khan said, "Naturally, nobody can ask you to do something which violates the bounds of the law. I have repeatedly said so."

Khan said that in the case of the Lok Ayukta Bill, "you cannot be your own judge".

"You are violating the basic principle of jurisprudence by wanting to sit in judgement about your own self," he said.

On the University bills, he questioned where the provision is as to who will meet the expenditure that will be incurred by the individual Chancellors of the universities which the bills seek to appoint.

"If any expenditure is involved, will that be considered as a money bill or not. If it is a money bill, will it require the prior approval of the Governor or not?" he queried.

The government, last week, had said that it had moved the Supreme Court against Khan not signing certain bills passed by the state legislature as he was not discharging his constitutional duties.

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

