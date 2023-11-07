PM Modi condoles death of veteran Karnataka politician Chandre Gowda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish over the passing away of veteran Karnataka politician and former minister D B Chandre Gowda, calling him a stalwart of public service.

Gowda, aged 87, passed away at his residence in Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, during the early hours of Tuesday, due to age-related ailments.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri DB Chandre Gowda Ji. A stalwart of public service, his extensive experience as MP, MLA, and Minister in Karnataka has left an indelible mark. His deep understanding of our Constitution and commitment to community service were noteworthy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi posted on "X".

Gowda, who had represented all the four Houses -- legislative assembly, council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was also part of various political parties such as -- Praja Socialist Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga, Janata Party, Janata Dal, Congress and BJP.

He was in the limelight when he resigned as Lok Sabha member in 1978 to make way for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to contest from Chikkamagaluru Constituency, and worked for her victory.

As the entire nation watched with interest, Gandhi won the Chikkamagaluru byelection, giving the Congress a much-needed boost post-Emergency.