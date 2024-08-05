Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

Security tightened at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased, a Delhi Police officer said

Bangladesh protests
Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday | (Photo:X/@AsadAToor)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri here in the wake of developments in the neighbouring country, an officer said on Monday.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police have also made tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lands in the national capital.

 

Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday.

There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India.

"More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government in the last two days.

The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Implications for India and what's next

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns: Protests that ousted her explained

CM Mamata urges all to maintain peace in Bengal after Bangladesh crisis

WATCH: Sheikh Hasina seen fleeing Bangladesh, likely headed 'to Tripura'

LIC announces closure of its Bangladesh office till Aug 7 due to curfew

Topics :BangladeshSheikh HasinaMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story