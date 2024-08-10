Kerala not alone, Centre will spare no effort to help rehabilitation: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the landslides-hit Wayanad district and assured that the Central government will "spare no effort" in helping Kerala in the relief and rehabilitation while describing the tragedy as "nature displaying its furious form". Modi, who arrived in the hill district by helicopter from Kannur airport, conducted an aerial survey, walked through the disaster-stricken Chooralmala to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by the July 30 landslides, visited one of the relief camps and interacted with survivors, including two children who lost their loved ones in the tragedy. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He spoke to survivors, heard their concerns and needs, and tried to comfort them. Modi placed his hands on the heads and shoulders of the victims as they broke into tears while recounting their ordeal.

Ayyappan, a survivor of the devastating landslides that swept through Mundakkai hamlet in Wayanad and one of the few who got to interact with Modi, said that the "PM assured all help". The landslides killed 229 people, while over 130 are still missing.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to the ravaged parts,



"I would like to assure the survivors and victims that they are not alone in this time of distress. The nation, the Centre, the state, everyone, is with them. While we cannot replace the lives that have been lost, we should all try to ensure the future and dreams of those who survived are not shattered.

"In such times of distress, when we all work together, very good results are achieved. Everyone's prayers were with the survivors of the landslides, Modi said at a meeting at the District Collectorate here to review the situation on the ground and work out a plan for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims.

Speaking about his visits to one of the relief camps and a hospital, where many of those injured in the landslides are under treatment, Modi narrated what survivors told him about the disaster and described the landslides as "nature displaying its furious form."



After Modi's visit, state Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas told reporters that on behalf of the state government, Chief Minister Vijayan stressed the need for a comprehensive reconstruction of the landslides-hit areas.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the region has incurred a loss of Rs 1,200 crore while Rs 2,000 crore was sought for rehabilitation alone.

"We have submitted all our demands before the Prime Minister including the need for Rs 2,000 crore for the rehabilitation process alone. We have also incurred various losses on the account of the agriculture sector, loss of livelihood among others," Rajan said.

Earlier in the meeting, Modi asserted that the Central government will spare no effort in assisting with the relief and rehabilitation activities.

As soon as the state government submits details about the building of houses, schools, roads, infrastructure and securing the future of the survivors, especially that of children who have lost their parents, "there will be full cooperation from our end. I assure you that the nation and the government of India will spare no efforts," he said.

Modi said that even though his "heart was heavy" on hearing about the disaster, he came to Wayanad now as he did not want his visit to hinder the rescue and relief activities earlier.

He said he saw everything in detail and that it was easier to make decisions "when you have first-hand information".

"So, I assure you again, that the government of India will make all efforts to meet all the requests made by the CM (Vijayan)," Modi said.

Modi said he could understand the condition of the survivors here as he had seen a disaster like in 1979 in Gujarat's Morbi city.

An earthen dam near Morbi got destroyed in heavy rains then and the water in the city was 10-12 feet deep with mud everywhere and over 2,500 people had lost their lives.

"I lived there for six months. I worked as a volunteer back then. So, I can imagine how it must have been when people and families were swept away, how tough it must have been. Looking at the survivors, I think God was merciful towards them. So, I can understand the situation," he said.

Modi said a central team was sent here to assess the situation and file a report.

"Besides that, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has said he will send a detailed memorandum. The government of India had already released a portion of the funds it gives under the rules for disaster management and more was released immediately."



"As soon as we get the memorandum, then in a charitable manner, to resolve the problems in relief and rehabilitation, the Centre will stand with the Kerala government. I do not believe that any work will be stopped due to lack of funds," he said.

The PM also expressed hope that the state government will work out some long-term plans for the survivors, especially the kids who have lost everyone and everything.

Governor Khan, Vijayan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, ministers of a cabinet sub-committee camping near the disaster site, senior bureaucrats and officials of the local administration were present in the meeting.

After the meeting, the CMO issued a statement saying Vijayan has asked the PM for financial support for rehabilitation and help to combat climate change.

The chief minister also handed over a note of the extent of the damage to Modi and pointed out that according to the preliminary assessment, the damage caused was to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees.

He also requested that the landslides in Wayanad be declared a severe disaster and a "national calamity", the statement said.

On the way to Wayanad, Modi conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged areas of Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattam hamlets aboard an IAF helicopter.

Thereafter, he landed at the SKMJ Higher Secondary School in Kalpetta here and then travelled by road to Chooralmala, where a 190-foot-long Bailey bridge had been built by the army after the disaster. The PM walked on the bridge while surveying the damage.

Modi also went to Dr Moopen's Medical College where many of those injured in the landslides are undergoing treatment.