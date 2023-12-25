Home / India News / Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247 | Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Kerala reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Monday.

Of the 315 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 3,128, as per the website.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,529 till date.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in Covid cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage viral infections, she said.

Topics :CoronavirusKerala governmentKeralahealth problemsHealth Ministry

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

