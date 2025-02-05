Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kerala secures Rs 2,424 cr World Bank loan to strengthen healthcare system

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which granted approval, decided to implement the project under the Programme for Results (P for R) model

Special emphasis will be given on providing efficient healthcare services to those below the poverty line, the CMO said. | File Photo of Kerala CM: PTI
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the Kerala Health System Improvement Programme by availing a loan of Rs 2,424.28 crore from the World Bank.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which granted approval, decided to implement the project under the Programme for Results (P for R) model.

According to a CMO release, the main objective of the programme is to ensure an excellent standard of living and life expectancy while helping the people of the state build a life free from preventable diseases, accidents, and premature deaths.

"All interventions under the programme will focus on ensuring the welfare of the poor. The project aims to establish resilient healthcare systems that provide value-based healthcare while addressing the state's evolving demographic and epidemiological challenges," it said.

The government said the project will also enhance coordination between various state departments to effectively respond to emerging threats, including climate change, and improve the efficiency of healthcare delivery systems in Kerala.

Key objectives include developing a comprehensive ecosystem to prevent non-communicable diseases, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, adopting better approaches to tackle climate-related health risks, and effectively responding to emerging health threats.

Additionally, the project seeks to reinforce emergency and trauma care services by creating an efficient 24x7 emergency response network, including ambulances and a trauma registry, the release said.

It further said in elderly care, the project will integrate local self-government institutions to address existing and emerging challenges by reimagining healthcare systems, enhancing human resource capabilities, increasing resource allocation, universalising digital health applications, and expanding public health funding.

Special emphasis will be given on providing efficient healthcare services to those below the poverty line, the CMO said.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

