Delhi election: Don't have voter ID? Here are 5 documents to use for voting

In anticipation of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections , which are set for February 5, Delhi residents are preparing to carry out their political responsibilities. Citizens need to be more informed about their voting documents as around 1.56 crore voters prepare to cast their ballots at one of the 13,766 polling places located throughout the city.

Contrary to popular belief, voting does not require a physical voter ID card. The government permits voters to cast their ballots using a different form of IDs.

Delhi election 2025: List of documents if you don't have a voter ID

If you are seeking options on how to cast your vote without a voter ID card, you have to first submit your relevant documents and fill out the required forms to ensure that your name is on the electoral roll. After that, you can use the following alternate documents to cast your vote.

• Aadhaar Card

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly elections 2025: What time do polls open tomorrow, Feb 5 A government-issued identity card that includes your 12-digit Aadhaar number, biometric information, and pictures is called an Aadhaar card. It is commonly used as identification and evidence of address.

Also Read

• PAN Card

The Income Tax Department issues Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) cards, which are mostly used for tax and financial purposes. It is a legitimate identification because it contains your name, PAN number, and photo.

• Indian Passport

A government-issued official travel document acts as identification and nationality documentation. It includes your address, date of birth, and photo.

• Driving License

A legal document granting you permission to drive that was granted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). With your name, address, and photo, it also acts as identification.

• Bank/Post Office Passbook with Photograph

An accepted form of identification for voting is a passbook that you receive from your bank or post office, which includes your account information and a photo.