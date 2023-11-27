Home / India News / Kerala tech fest stampede: Three-member committee to investigate incident

Kerala tech fest stampede: Three-member committee to investigate incident

Four students were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede-like situation during a Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday

ANI
The incident occurred during a music concert that was held in an open-air auditorium on campus at CUSAT.ede

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) Vice Chancellor Dr PG Sankaran on Monday informed that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the tech fest stampede incident in which four students died and several students were left injured.

Speaking to ANI, Vice Chancellor PG Sankaran said, "Today we chaired a meeting on this incident. We formed a 3-member committee to investigate the incident. They will look into the aspects of the incident. They will also give suggestions that we can follow in the future."

CUSAT Vice Chancellor further stated that a safety audit will be conducted on the campus.

"We have also decided to take care of all the medical expenses of the injured people. We will also have decided to conduct a safety audit. Guidelines will be formed to avoid such incidents in future. The current Principal of the School of Engineering Dr Deepak Kumar Sahu will be replaced by Dr Shobha Cyrus, she will take charge from tomorrow," he said.

Four students were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede-like situation during a Tech Fest at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a music concert that was held in an open-air auditorium on campus at CUSAT.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed grief over the deaths of four students in a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan has demanded an enquiry into the matter.

Topics :KeralaStampede

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

