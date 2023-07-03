Home / India News / Kerala woman duped of Rs 7.74 lakh via Telegram for work-from-home job

Kerala woman duped of Rs 7.74 lakh via Telegram for work-from-home job

Falling into the trap, the victim believed the scamster was a representative from a genuine organisation with an actual job offer

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
A Keral-based woman has been scammed of Rs 7.74 lakh after she was approached by a fake agency that promised her a work-from-home job, The New Indian Express (NIE) reported. The woman is a resident of Kunnukara in Paravoor and got scammed as she was trying to get a job online.
The victim received a message from a woman named Mandira Sharma who told the victim about a job offer from a company called www.ratingdsys.com.  The work would involve rating and reviewing several online services, Mandira told the victim.

Falling into the trap, the victim believed the scamster was a representative from a genuine organisation with an actual job offer, the Kerala-based woman agreed to perform the tasks as she started receiving new work every day.
One day, she was told by the fraudsters to invest her money in the venture and she would stand a chance to double it. Having worked with them for some time now, the woman agreed to make the payment and transferred around Rs 7.91 lakh making several transactions, the report said.

Initially, she even received Rs 17,000 as a return on the money she had invested. However, later, when she could not access the website, she realised that she has been duped of her money. She reached the police and a case was registered.
According to the NIE report, more than 15 similar cases were registered at the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station this year. The police are still looking for the people behind these scams.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

