Home / India News / Khap, farmer activists block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Jhajjar district

Khap, farmer activists block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Jhajjar district

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on Wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Khap, farmer activists block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Jhajjar district

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on Wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti outfit, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain told PTI that they were trying to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade.

Dalal told reporters at the site that as part of his outfit's Haryana Bandh call, 25 demands had been raised, including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee of crop MSP and enhanced compensation for land.

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal.

In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak, there was an additional deployment of police.

A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given in support of the demands.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.

Also Read

SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar

Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

Representatives of Jat body meet PM, press for inclusion of community

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap leaders hold talks with grapplers in Delhi

Khap mahapanchayat demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

Narada sting operation: HC gives CBI 4 months to complete TMC MP probe

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Arrested TN minister Balaji undergoes coronary angiogram, advised bypass

Bengal panchayat polls: Plea in Calcutta HC over violence during nomination

Sec 144 imposed in U'khand's Purola; police warn of action if law violated

Topics :khap panchayatfarmersHaryanaprotests

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story