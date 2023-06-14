Khap, farmer activists block Rohtak-Delhi NH in Haryana's Jhajjar district

Activists of some Khaps and farmers on Wednesday blocked the Rohtak-Delhi national highway in Jhajjar district as part of a 'Haryana Bandh' call given in support of protesting wrestlers, farmers and other issues.

Ramesh Dalal, a senior leader of the Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti outfit, led the protesters who squatted on NH-9 in Bahadurgarh and imposed a blockade.

Vehicles were seen stranded on the road as a result of this.

Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain told PTI that they were trying to persuade the protesters to lift the blockade.

Dalal told reporters at the site that as part of his outfit's Haryana Bandh call, 25 demands had been raised, including justice for wrestlers protesting against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, loan waiver for farmers, legal guarantee of crop MSP and enhanced compensation for land.

Meanwhile, in most parts of Haryana, the call for the strike failed to evoke any response and life remained normal.

In Bahadurgarh and adjoining Rohtak, there was an additional deployment of police.

A few days ago, a meeting had been convened by some Khaps backed by farmer outfits at the Mandothi toll plaza in Jhajjar where the strike call was given in support of the demands.

The Bhumi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti is an outfit fighting for the land rights of farmers.