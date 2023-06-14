Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated as India and Pakistan prepare for Cyclone Biparjoy's impact, which is predicted to make landfall in heavily populated areas across the subcontinent on Thursday.

With winds of 160 kph (100 mph) and gusts as high as 195 kph (121 mph), Biparjoy has been churning across the northeastern Arabian Sea and is currently moving towards southern Pakistan and western India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that landfall will occur on Thursday afternoon, posing the triple threat of heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal storm surges to the area.

According to local authorities, mass evacuations have begun in the Pakistani province of Sindh, and about 60,000 people have been placed in temporary shelters. Some regions of the province have been engulfed in dust plumes, reducing visibility and making it difficult for many people to breathe.

Malls and businesses along the coast have also been closed in Karachi, the provincial capital and the largest city in Pakistan.

To lessen any potential risk to passengers or property, Pakistan's national airline, PIA, has implemented a number of safety measures, such as operating round-the-clock security.

On the other hand, 37,800 residents of Gujarat have been relocated from coastal areas.

State’s relief commissioner, Alok Kumar Pandey said that in addition to the suspension of fishing, livestock had also been moved to higher ground and some schools had been ordered to close.

Heavy rainfall warnings are in place over the northern Gujarat region, where the total rainfall may reach 10 inches, increasing the risk of landslides and flash flooding.

#WATCH | High tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensifies



(Visuals from Dwarka) — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023



Let's take a look at how Cyclone Biparjoy will impact your state.

Rajasthan



Jodhpur and Udaipur are expected to experience rain and thunderstorms on June 15 as a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, said the weather department.

On June 16, southwestern Rajasthan may experience winds with a speed range of 45 to 55 kmph.

Additionally, the weather department predicted that Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions, as well as surrounding areas, would likely experience heavy rains till June 17.

Madhya Pradesh



Thunder and lightning are expected in some areas of the state's Shahdol, Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Narmadapuram divisions.

During the next 24 hours, similar weather conditions are likely in Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Sagar, Jhabua, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, and Chhatarpur districts.

Thunderstorms with strong winds are expected in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Bhopal, and Sehore districts.

On the other hand, a heatwave is possible in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, Balaghat, and Ratlam districts.

Goa



The effect of cyclonic movement towards the Indian coast can already be seen in Goa, where high waves have been observed at sea. Tourists are currently prohibited from visiting the beaches.

Delhi



Cyclone Biparjoy is not expected to have much of an impact in Delhi-NCR. However, rain and strong winds are possible in the surrounding areas.