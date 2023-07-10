Home / India News / Kharge asks Centre for PM CARES relief for rain-hit states, speaks to HP CM

Kharge asks Centre for PM CARES relief for rain-hit states, speaks to HP CM

A day after 19 people were killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, the Congress president also spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to express his concern

Press Trust of India New Delhi
He said teams of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams are doing this work

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 12:36 PM IST
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked the Centre to make available additional relief from the PM CARES Fund for states affected by the torrential rain pounding several parts of north India, including Himachal Pradesh.

A day after 19 people were killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents, the Congress president also spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to express his concern.

"The death of several people in north India due to heavy rains is sad and painful. Have talked to the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Relief efforts in the state have picked up and every effort is being made despite bad weather, to take people affected by heavy rains to safer places," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said teams of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams are doing this work.

Adequate compensation will be given to the victims and all possible help will be given to compensate for the loss of life and property, the Congress chief said.

"The Central government is also urged to make available additional relief funds from the PM Cares Fund to Himachal Pradesh and other states" he said.

In this difficult time, thoughts are with those affected, Kharge said.

"We have instructed all Congress MLAs to help the affected people in their areas in every way. All Congress workers are requested to contribute to the relief efforts," the party chief added.

Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday.

In Himachal Pradesh, 765 roads, including Chandigarh-Manali National Highway were closed following the heavy rain. Hundreds of people are stranded in different parts of the state, including in Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district.

