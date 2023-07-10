Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Odisha govt's medicine godown in Bhubaneswar: Police

Fire breaks out at Odisha govt's medicine godown in Bhubaneswar: Police

The fire personnel had to fight the entire night to douse the flames

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
The fire was suspected to have been caused due to electrical short circuit. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A major fire broke out in the Odisha State Medical Corporations (OSMC) godown at Mancheswar Industrial estate here reducing medicines and medical equipment worth lakhs of rupees to ashes, police said.

However, there was no report of any injury as the fire broke out late on Sunday night. The fire was suspected to have been caused due to electrical short circuit, they said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: "Accidental fire broke out at Mancheswar MARKFED Godown number 3 at late night on 9th July, 2023. Some OSMCL supplies were stored in this godown (PPE kits, sanitizers and empty cylinders). All goods are under insurance coverage.

"The fire was controlled by prompt action of police and fire services. There were no injuries or casualties."

Seven fire tenders and more than 50 fire personnel were engaged to douse the fire. The fire personnel had to break the wall to get access to the building in order to avoid the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, a fire department official said.

The fire personnel had to fight the entire night to douse the flames.

Apart from thick smoke, a loud blast also rocked our area. The blast was due to empty gas cylinders stored in the godown, an official said, adding that the situation was brought under control this morning.

Also Read

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana; Army assistance sought in Patiala

SC to hear Sisodia's bail plea in excise scam case filed by CBI, ED

Five-day long monsoon session of the Bihar legislature to begin Monday

Delhi rains: CM Kejriwal convenes meeting to discuss waterlogging situation

Water water everywhere: Waterlogging hits Delhi NCR; all you need to know

Topics :Odisha Fire accidentPoliceBhubaneswarMedicines

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story