Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

A red alert has been issued, and all schools and colleges will remain closed for two days as heavy rains impact life in Himachal Pradesh causing landslides and the destruction of roads, buildings, and bridges. Normal life has been disrupted as a result of the flooding of all major rivers.

Scary pictures of the chaos emerged on social media as heavy downpour in the Himalayan state unleashed mayhem. The locals from Himachal Pradesh shared photos of cars floating like paper boats on flooded roads, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, temples, and other structures submerged on the banks of swollen rivers.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, and many other states continue to receive more rainfall, with forecasts predicting additional downpour today in many areas.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

Heavy Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh: Collision

On Sunday, Solan received 135 millimeters of rain, surpassing a 1971 record of 105 millimeters, while Una recorded its highest rainfall level since 1993.

In the hill state, the rainfall has caused at least six deaths. Three individuals from a family were killed in a house breakdown following a landslide in Shimla, while one death each was reported from Kullu and Chamba regions. In Rajhana town, on the edges of Shimla city, a young lady was buried as an immense amount of debris swept by water fell on her home.

Following the torrential rain, 765 roads, including the Chandigar-Manali National Highway were closed. In various parts of the state, including Chandratal in Lahaul and Spiti and near Sadhupul in Solan district, hundreds of people were stuck.

Many roads and residential areas in the region's cities and towns were submerged in knee-deep water. As a result of massive landslides brought on by heavy rain, a portion of the national highway in Kullu along the Beas River was washed away, and in Kasol, an overflowing river swept away tourist cars downstream. The gushing water caused the collapse of several Himachal Pradesh bridges.

The Chandigarh-Manali Public National stays shut close to the Six Mile region in Mandi because of enormous landslides. The landslides were provoked by floodwaters that conveyed logs and boulders down the mountainside. After smashing into a two-story building, the gushing water first uprooted trees. Thankfully, the building's occupants were saved and moved to a safer location.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.



(Visuals: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/RQMlHKnBUV — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023



Himachal Pradesh Rainfall: Impact

The Aut bridge over the Beas River, the century-old Laal Pul bridge in Pandoh, and the Koon location between Mandi City and Joginder Nagar were among the at least five bridges that were washed away. The same situation was reported with the footbridges in Duwara and the Panchvaktra temple.

The administration has opened all five gates at Pandoh Dam to control the rising water levels, resulting in a flood-like situation. After floodwaters entered the powerhouse, the 126-megawatt Lalji hydropower project was forced to shut down.

As heavy rain continued throughout the day, the operations of relief, rescue, and restoration were severely impacted. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued 6 people in the middle of the Beas River in the Mandi district during a late-night operation.

A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for ten of the twelve Himachal districts, which include Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu. Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan, and Chenab are among the major rivers currently experiencing a colossal rise in water levels.