Home / India News / SC extends Satyendar Jain's bail till July 24 in money laundering case

SC extends Satyendar Jain's bail till July 24 in money laundering case

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

During the brief hearing, Singhvi submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

Also Read

Delhi HC dismisses Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

SC criticises seeking bail under guise of challenging validity of PMLA

Delhi excise case: HC grants bail to Reddy, says sick have treatment rights

Delhi HC reserves order on Sisodia's bail plea in excise policy case

Fire breaks out at Odisha govt's medicine godown in Bhubaneswar: Police

Rains continue to lash Punjab, Haryana; Army assistance sought in Patiala

SC to hear Sisodia's bail plea in excise scam case filed by CBI, ED

Five-day long monsoon session of the Bihar legislature to begin Monday

Delhi rains: CM Kejriwal convenes meeting to discuss waterlogging situation

Topics :Supreme CourtMoney laundering Enforcement DirectoratePoliticsCourts

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story