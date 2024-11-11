Kharge congratulates Justice Sanjiv Khanna on being sworn in as new CJI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended best wishes to Justice Sanjiv Khanna after he was sworn-in as the 51st Chief Justice of India, and noted that the position would place a lot of weight on his shoulders due to the extensive scrutiny and expectations that the office brings with it.

Kharge exuded confidence that Khanna would be able to bear the weight of this responsibility and serve the Judiciary with distinction.

In a post on X, the Congress chief said, "Extending best wishes to Justice Sanjiv Khanna for taking oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India. The position of the Chief Justice of India would undoubtedly place a lot of weight on his shoulders due to the extensive scrutiny and expectations that the office brings with it." "I am sure with his long and distinguished experience, he will be able to bear the weight of this responsibility and serve the Judiciary with distinction," Kharge said.

Justice Khanna was on Monday sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to him at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born on May 14, 1960, Justice Khanna will serve as the CJI for a little over six months and demit office on May 13, 2025, on attaining the age of 65 years.

He succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud, who demitted office on Sunday.