Kidney, heart are the most pledged organs for donation with NOTTO

Kidney and heart are the most pledged organs for donation by registered donors, according to data updated by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). These registrations are part of the registry maintained by the body to accumulate contact details of those who wish to pledge donations.

Kidney tops the list of organs pledged the most by donors, with 92,725 registrations. It is followed by liver (88,217 registrations) and heart (88,007 registrations). Donors can pledge tissue donation as well, with cornea (both eyes) being the most pledged tissue at 96,426 registrations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking on the high numbers of kidney donations in India, Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of the Ujala Cygnus group of hospitals, said that kidney transplants are particularly prevalent due to the high incidence of renal diseases.

“Liver, heart, lungs, and corneas are other organs and tissues with high demand for transplant,” he added.

NOTTO also maintains a registry of organ and tissue donations done and transplantation received in India via the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTOs) and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTOs).

According to data provided by NOTTO, Rajasthan leads the list of states in terms of the number of registered organ donors, accounting for 28,573 pledged donors out of 129,615 registered nationally. It is followed by Maharashtra at 24,862 registered donors and Madhya Pradesh at 20,247 registered donors.

Acknowledging the rise in the number of organ donors registering with NOTTO, Bajaj said that increased awareness campaigns, coupled with advocacy efforts, have contributed to a growing acceptance of organ donation as a means to save lives.

“However, challenges persist, and continuous efforts are crucial to further enhance public understanding and participation in organ donation, ultimately reducing the gap between organ demand and supply,” he added.

Speaking on the trend of organ donation, Bishnu Panigrahi, group head of medical strategy and operations at Fortis Healthcare, said that there are two ways of organ donation and transplant in India.

“One way is asking the relatives of the patient who willingly step up and donate organs such as the liver or kidney and the other way is by matching important vitals with the list of registered donors with NOTTO and proceeding with the transplantation process,” he added.

Speaking on the willingness to donate, Panigrahi said that while most organ transplants from patients declared brain dead need the approval of their next of kin, the NOTTO system allows for organs to go for donation automatically on the death of a registered person.

The NOTTO registry currently has 129,615 registered organ donors, which is less than 1 per cent of India’s population.

Highlighting the shortage of organ donors, Bajaj said that the demand for organs surpasses the supply, leading to increased mortality among patients awaiting transplants. “This shortage underscores the critical need for awareness campaigns to encourage more individuals to register as organ donors and save lives,” he said.