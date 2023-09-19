Kohli talks about importance of playgrounds, U'khand HC seeks govt's reply

A division bench of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal inquired as to what policy has been initiated by the government to provide playgrounds for children. The bench also asked the government whether there are any schemes under the Khelo India programme to facilitate the construction of playgrounds.
The court issued notices to sports secretary Uttarakhand, urban development secretary and youth affairs and sports secretary, Government of India, among others.
Further court proceedings will next take place on October 9.
Noting that children have not been given access to playgrounds in many places, the bench directed the government to present its policy regarding developing playing fields for children.
Lalit Sharma, the Centre's counsel in the matter, said that the court noted that the children mostly stay indoors these days because of a lack of playgrounds and their development is hindered.
The court also said that participating in sports leads to better health outcomes, and therefore, infrastructure must be built to encourage children to take part in sports activities.