Kolkata rape-murder update: Protests erupt, CBI probes ex-principal

Kolkata: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)

Several protests broke out in West Bengal over the weekend concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The demands of these protests ranged from speedy justice to accountability from authorities. The shocking incident came to light on August 9, when the body of the young trainee doctor, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department. The following day, the Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, for his alleged involvement in what is now being investigated as a rape and murder case.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of India took suo motu (on its own initiative) cognisance of the case, ordering that the institution’s security be transferred to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Supreme Court also ordered the removal of the trainee doctor’s name, photographs, and videos from all social media platforms to protect her identity and dignity.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a first information report (FIR) against the college’s former principal Sandeep Ghosh and continues to investigate the accused.

Television industry calls for accountability from Kolkata admin

The incident has ignited a wave of protests throughout the country, which continued into the weekend.

On Sunday, members of the television industry, including artists, technicians, and staff, organised a candle march in Kolkata. The march, led by the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, took place in Tollygunge, with participants calling on the Kolkata administration to take responsibility for the incident.

"We are united in demanding justice for the woman. We don't want to hear anything else; we just want justice," one protester told ANI.

Indian Secular Front (ISF) calls for health minister's resignation

In South 24 Parganas district, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) held a significant demonstration in Bhangar. Protesters there demanded that the culprits be swiftly punished and called for the resignation of West Bengal's Health Minister, citing corruption and a collapse in the state’s healthcare system.

ISF chief and Bhangar MLA, Pirzada Mohammad Naushad Siddiqui, voiced strong criticism of the state government, stating, "We want the culprit to be punished as soon as possible... We demand that the health minister resign... All of Bengal wants justice in the RG Kar case."

Local women hold candlelight vigil in Siliguri

Siliguri also saw a torchlight protest on Sunday, with participants symbolically using torches to represent the "fire burning in our hearts" until justice is served. Local women in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, also joined the chorus of demands for justice, staging their own protest.

Parimal Dey returns Banga Ratna award in protest

Adding to the growing dissent, Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, has decided to return his award. Expressing his disillusionment with the state government’s handling of the case, Dey told ANI, "I have decided to return the Banga Ratna award... My conscience compels me to support the protests. The way Mamata Banerjee is running the administration is not right."

Opposition demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation

In Kolkata, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led a protest in Shyambazar, condemning the state government’s handling of the case. Addressing the gathering, Majumdar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing to protect the citizens of West Bengal and predicted her political downfall.

"The student society of West Bengal has awakened...By uprooting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her power, the people of the state will immerse her into the River Ganga," he said.

Majumdar further announced that while the current protest might conclude, the BJP's agitation would continue until justice is served. He also called for an investigation into the role of the West Bengal Health Minister and demanded that Mamata Banerjee’s phone be seized for inquiry. The BJP has vowed to remain active on the streets, with future protests planned to maintain pressure on the state government.

TMC concerned over the speed of the CBI investigation

In response to the escalating situation, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh expressed concerns about the progress of the investigation. He highlighted that, despite public outcry, only one arrest has been made by the Kolkata Police. Ghosh also questioned the involvement and effectiveness of the CBI.

CBI investigates RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's ex-principal

The CBI launched an investigation against Dr Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of the hospital. The probe stems from a petition by Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of the hospital, who accused Dr Ghosh of financial misconduct. The Calcutta High Court, recognising the seriousness of the allegations, transferred the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI. The CBI has been given a three-week deadline to present its findings to the court, with a progress report due on September 17.

When the CBI arrived at the ex-principal's residence to question him on Sunday, they reportedly had to wait 90 minutes before being allowed entrance. The CBI Anti-Corruption Branch announced they had uncovered significant evidence against Dr Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of the hospital.

When the CBI was asked about the evidence uncovered at Ghosh's residence, they said, "...there is a lot."

A polygraph test was also conducted on the arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, who is implicated in the trainee doctor’s murder.

(With agency inputs)