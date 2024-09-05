Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal is going from wrong to wrong, says Guv Bose

Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar hospital last month, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday criticised the state administration for its handling of the situation.

Bose remarked that the West Bengal government is "going from wrong to wrong," emphasising that the public's lack of trust in the system has led to the recent massive protests.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said, "What I see in West Bengal today, especially in administration, is going from wrong to wrong. They should realise that two wrongs, even if they are mutually contradictory, will not constitute one right. (The) government has to act and has to take people into confidence. Punishment should be given."

He further observed that the people of Bengal no longer feel they can expect justice from the government, a sentiment reflected in the widespread protests, including a candlelight procession held late into the night on Wednesday.