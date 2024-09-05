Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal is going from wrong to wrong, says Guv Bose

Kolkata rape-murder: Bengal is going from wrong to wrong, says Guv Bose

Bose remarked that the West Bengal government is 'going from wrong to wrong,' emphasising that the public's lack of trust in the system has led to the recent massive protests

CV Ananda, West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose | (PTI: Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amid ongoing protests demanding justice for the young doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar hospital last month, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday criticised the state administration for its handling of the situation.

Bose remarked that the West Bengal government is "going from wrong to wrong," emphasising that the public's lack of trust in the system has led to the recent massive protests.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said, "What I see in West Bengal today, especially in administration, is going from wrong to wrong. They should realise that two wrongs, even if they are mutually contradictory, will not constitute one right. (The) government has to act and has to take people into confidence. Punishment should be given."

He further observed that the people of Bengal no longer feel they can expect justice from the government, a sentiment reflected in the widespread protests, including a candlelight procession held late into the night on Wednesday.

"People should feel that they can expect justice from the government. Now, the feeling is not there. That is what was reflected in the massive protest that culminated yesterday," he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata turns off lights to protest against doctor rape-murder incident

Kolkata rape-murder case updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing tomorrow

Medic rape-murder: Junior doctors in Bengal continue ceasework in protest

Bengal govt suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal after CBI arrest

Doctor rape-murder: Centre moves SC, alleges non-cooperation by WB govt

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalBengal doctors strikeCrime against women

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story