Kolkata rape-murder case: Don't disrupt protests, SC tells Mamata govt

The court also urged the doctors to resume their duties and assured that no action would be taken against them after they rejoin their duties

Patna: Students stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of Kolkata's PG trainee doctor, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government-led by Mamata Banerjee not to disturb or disrupt the peaceful protests over the rape-murder incident of a trainee doctor in Kolkata on August 9.

The court also urged the doctors to resume their duties and assured them that no action would be taken against them after they rejoined their duties.

The top court’s direction came after the Kolkata police imposed a curfew near the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the crime took place. In an official order, the police banned meetings and assemblies of more than five persons from the hospital till Shyambazar five-point crossing. It said the ban would be in place from Sunday till August 24.

Last Friday, the Home Ministry also issued directions to the state police forces, asking for frequent updates on the law and order situation. The instructions followed in the wake of ongoing large scale protests being led by junior doctors across the country over the incident.

During the hearing, the court also noted that it was extremely disturbing that the Kolkata Police delayed in lodging the report over the death of the victim. The victim, a 31-year-old junior doctor, was found dead in a seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. According to her colleagues, she had gone there to take a nap during Thursday night duty.

The top court took a suo moto cognisance of the matter last Tuesday. The bench led by CJI Chandrachud also questioned the timing of the legal formalities conducted by the Kolkata Police.

To be clear, four days after the Incident, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, while slamming the Bengal government and police for administrative failure in handling the case. 

The Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the incident, has been asked to appear before the bench during the next hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central investigative agency, also informed the court that the crime scene had been “altered”.

He said that the police first told the parents that the death was due to suicide, then claimed murder. The developments have raised serious concerns over the credibility of the Kolkata police.

A civic volunteer, identified as Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in connection with the case. The agency is also quizzing the college’s former principal Sandip Ghosh.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

