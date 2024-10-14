Kolkata rape-murder case: Junior doctor hospitalised during hunger strike

A junior doctor, who has been on a hunger strike since October 5, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night due to deteriorating health condition, according to a source from the medical facility, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Pulastha Acharya, affiliated with NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted after complaining of severe stomach pain, the official confirmed. With Acharya’s hospitalisation, the total number of junior doctors who have been admitted during the protest has risen to four. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Previously, Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Medical College, Anustup Majumdar from Kolkata Medical College, and Alok Verma from North Bengal Medical College were also hospitalised after their health worsened during the protest.

Pulastha is currently in the CCU, and his condition is concerning, and a medical board has been set up to oversee his treatment, a senior doctor at NRS Medical College told PTI.

The protest initially involved 11 junior doctors who began a hunger strike, demanding justice for a female doctor from RG Kar Hospital who was raped and murdered in August. The doctors are also calling for improved security at hospitals, the immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, and several other reforms.

Demands of junior doctor on strike

Their demands include creating a centralised referral system for hospitals, implementing a bed vacancy monitoring system, and setting up task forces to ensure basic facilities like CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms are provided.

Other key demands include increased police protection at hospitals, hiring permanent female police officers, and filling vacant posts for doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

The protest began after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital on August 9. The strike, which lasted 42 days, was suspended on September 21 after the state government assured the doctors that their concerns would be addressed.

Security is a necessity, not luxury: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure the safety and peaceful environment for medical professionals, stating that this is a necessity, not a luxury.

In a letter sent to Banerjee on October 10, the IMA expressed confidence that the West Bengal government is fully capable of addressing the doctors’ demands. This appeal follows the hospitalisation of Aniket Mahato, one of the doctors participating in the hunger strike, who was admitted to the ICU after his health worsened on Thursday night.

On October 9, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) announced a nationwide hunger strike in support of the ongoing protests related to the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in West Bengal.

In the letter, the IMA said, “It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on a fast-unto-death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention. The government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands.”

(With agency inputs)