Shortly after an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to New Delhi following a bomb threat, two IndiGo flights travelling from Mumbai to Jeddah and Muscat received a similar threat on Monday (October 14). Airline officials took immediate action in line with standard procedures, and the aircraft were directed to a remote bay, where security checks were promptly conducted.

While flight 6E 56 was en route from Mumbai to Jeddah, another flight 6E 1275, was headed to Muscat.

A representative from IndiGo confirmed that all necessary precautions are being implemented to safeguard the passengers and crew on board. “As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated,” IndiGo’s statement read.

Air India flight rerouted after bomb threat

A few hours earlier today, an Air India flight departing from Mumbai for New York was rerouted to Delhi after receiving a bomb threat.

Originally bound for John F Kennedy International Airport, the aircraft was redirected to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi due to safety concerns, according to a report from news agency ANI. Delhi Police confirmed that the plane is currently stationed at IGI Airport, where full security measures have been put in place.

Flight AI119 was diverted as a precaution based on instructions from the government’s security regulatory committee. After the plane landed in Delhi, all passengers disembarked safely and were moved to the terminal, a spokesperson for Air India said.

A senior police official said, “The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board.”

Indigo flight received bomb threat on Sunday

Meanwhile, on Sunday (October 13), a bomb threat was discovered on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight carrying 169 passengers, including a government minister and a high court judge.

CISF personnel thoroughly inspected both the aircraft and its passengers. The flight eventually departed for Chennai around 6 pm. Airline authorities have since filed a complaint with Peelamedu police. No casualties were reported.

(With ANI inputs)