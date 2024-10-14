World's largest cargo plane Beluga XL makes a landing at Kolkata airport

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kolkata got its first glance at the Beluga XL, which is also the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, when it landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8 Illustration: Binay Sinha (Representational Picture)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
The Beluga XL aircraft, the world's largest cargo plane, made another landing at Kolkata airport on Monday morning, an official said.

The aircraft arrived here at 5.47 am from the Tianjin Binhai International Airport in China.

The purpose of the stop is crew rest, FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) and refuelling, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

It is scheduled to depart at 3.30 pm on Tuesday and head to Bahrain International Airport, he said.

The aircraft was expected to return to Kolkata on October 13 but it got delayed by almost 24 hours, the AAI spokesperson said.

Kolkata got its first glance at the Beluga XL, which is also the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, when it landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8.

The Beluga XL is the upgraded and bigger version of Beluga ST.

The overall length of the aircraft is 207 ft, with a height of 62 ft and wing span of 197 ft and 10 inches, according to data on the Airbus website.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

