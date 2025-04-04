KTR praises Hyderabad University students as SC halts tree felling

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has thanked the Supreme Court for intervening in the issue of mass tree felling in 400 acres land at Kancha Gachibowli area in Hyderabad. KTR termed it a victory of the students from the University of Hyderabad.

"Huge thanks to the Honorable Supreme Court for intervening in the Kancha Gachibowli issue This is a victory for the youngsters from the University of Hyderabad, whose inspiring and relentless struggle has resulted in this positive verdict," KTR said in post on X on Thursday.

"Thanks to all the activists, celebrities, environmentalists, media and social media friends who've supported this noble cause," he added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, while taking suo moto cognizance of the felling of trees at a forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed felling of trees at the site and warned Chief Secretary of consequences of its order is not complied with.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take law into your own hands."

It ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing.

Also Read

The bench further said that the Chief Secretary of Telangana would be personally responsible and action would take if the Court's directions were not complied with in true spirit.

It asked the Chief Secretary to respond to the queries of the court including to explain what was the "compelling urgency" to undertake developmental activities including the removal of trees from the forest area.

Whether for such activity the state opted an environmental impact assessment certificates and requisite permission from forest authorities, or any other authorities was opted or not, the bench asked the Chief Secretary to explain in an affidavit.

What has been done by the State with regard to felled trees, the apex court also sought to know.

It also asked the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to visit the site and submit its report before April 16.

The bench while going through the report submitted by the Registrar (Judicial) of Telangana High Court after visiting the site said that the report revealed that huge developmental activity was being undertaken in the forest area.

"The report of the Registrar (Judicial) as well as the photographs sent by him depicts an alarming picture. Huge number of trees are being felled, apart from huge machinery is being deployed to destroyed an area of around 100 acres. The report also has found that certain peacocks, deers and birds were also seen in the said area... prima facie indicates that there existed a forest inhibited by the wild animals," noted the top court.