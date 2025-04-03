Home / India News / Taj Mahal top earning ASI monument via ticket sales from FY20 to FY24: Govt

Taj Mahal top earning ASI monument via ticket sales from FY20 to FY24: Govt

In FY23-24, Qutub Minar and Red Fort of Delhi were in the second and third positions

Taj Mahal
The Mughal-era architectural wonder was commissioned by Emperor Shah Jehan in the 17th century and it is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra earned the "highest income" through the sale of tickets among the ASI-protected monuments from FY19-20 to FY23-24, according to data shared by the government.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

He was asked the amount that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has received from selling entry tickets to various monuments in the last five years, year-wise and monument-wise; and the monuments that have received the highest income through selling entry tickets in the last five years.

In his response, the minister shared the data in a tabular form for cycles of financial years ranging from FY19-20 to FY23-24.

According to the data, Taj Mahal earned the top slot for all five years.

The Mughal-era architectural wonder was commissioned by Emperor Shah Jehan in the 17th century and it is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

Also Read

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak visits Taj Mahal along with family members

Instead of Taj Mahal's replica, we offer texts of Ramayan to guests: MP CM

Ayodhya overtakes Taj Mahal, becomes UP's top tourist destination in 2024

Ram Mandir workers honoured, hands of those behind Taj Mahal cut off: UP CM

Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

In FY19-20, the Agra Fort in Agra and Qutub Minar in Delhi were in the second and third positions.

In FY20-21, the Group of Monuments Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Sun Temple, Konark were in the second and third positions. In FY23-24, Qutub Minar and Red Fort of Delhi were in the second and third positions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Highlights: Waqf Bill not against Muslims, don't want to hurt sentiments, says Rijiju

Highlights: Commerce dept studying opportunities that may arise due to Trump tariffs, says ministry

Rajya Sabha witnesses marathon debate to pass Waqf Amendment Bill

Parliament clears landmark aviation bill to support aircraft lessors

Mumbai Police to file criminal cases for drunk driving, seize vehicles

Topics :Taj Mahaltourism taj mahalTaj Mahal visitRed Fort

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story