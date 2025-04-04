Delhi records season's high of 39°C as summer sets in, AQI remains poor

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Friday morning as summer officially begins in India. The national capital recorded its highest temperature of the season so far at 39 degrees Celsius on April 4, five notches above normal, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The second-highest temperature was noted on March 26, when the mercury reached 38.9 degrees Celsius, according to the data from the weather department.

The coming days are expected to be increasingly hot, with temperatures likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the peak of summer. So far, the maximum temperature in the national capital has ranged between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius. Weather updates for today The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Today's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s AQI update Delhi’s air quality worsened and remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 215 at 8 am on April 4, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 217 at 4 pm on April 3. Meanwhile, the Delhi government is expected to conduct a trial for artificial rain in May as part of its broader strategy to combat air pollution, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday. The trial will take place in an area in outer Delhi, with the final site to be chosen by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and IIT Kanpur.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

Delhi residents can expect hot weather over the next four days. The maximum temperature is forecasted to cross 38 degrees Celsius on April 5, and 6. Clear skies are predicted for the following days. Along with the rising temperatures, strong surface winds are anticipated. These winds, with speeds between 20 to 30 km/h, may occasionally gust up to 40 km/h. This combination of high temperatures and strong winds will make the weather feel even warmer.