Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: A look at the comedian's past controversies

Kunal Kamra has found himself at the centre of yet another controversy. His latest show 'Naya Bharat,' performed at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai, has triggered a political storm after Kamra allegedly mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by calling him a "gaddar" (traitor) — a reference made through a popular song from a Bollywood film. Comedian and political satiristhas found himself at the centre of yet another controversy. His latest show 'Naya Bharat,' performed at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai, has triggered a political storm after Kamra allegedly mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministerby calling him a "gaddar" (traitor) — a reference made through a popular song from a Bollywood film.

Kamra’s jibe has drawn sharp criticism from top Maharashtra leaders, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowing “appropriate action” and demanding a public apology. The reaction from Shinde’s supporters was swift and violent. Members of Shinde-led Shiv Sena vandalised The Habitat studio, where Kamra’s show was recorded, on Sunday night.

Following the attack, the police registered an FIR against 20 individuals involved in the incident.

Kunal Kamra's long list of controversies

This is not the first time Kunal Kamra has stirred public debate. His outspoken views and provocative humour have often landed him in legal and political trouble. Here’s a look at some of the controversies that have kept Kamra in the headlines:

1. Confrontation with Arnab Goswami (2020)

Kamra grabbed national attention in January 2020 when he confronted Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo flight. In a video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), Kamra called Goswami a "coward" and questioned his journalistic ethics. Goswami remained silent during the encounter.

The incident led to a six-month flight ban on Kamra imposed by IndiGo, later reduced to three months. Air India, SpiceJet, and GoAir followed suit, barring Kamra from flying. The bans sparked a debate on whether the action was justified.

2. ‘Brahmin-Baniya’ remark about Supreme Court (2020)

In May 2020, a petition was filed against Kamra for allegedly making caste-based remarks about the Supreme Court during a show. He referred to the judiciary as a “Brahmin-Baniya affair,” prompting calls for contempt proceedings from legal activists.

3. Objectionable post on Chief Justice Bobde (2020)

Kamra faced legal heat after posting a doctored image of then Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde with the caption, “One of these fingers is for CJI Bobde… ok, let me not confuse you, it’s the middle one.” This came after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.

Attorney General KK Venugopal approved contempt proceedings, calling Kamra’s posts “obscene and derogatory.” Kamra, however, refused to apologise.

4. Criticism of PM Modi during Covid-19 crisis (2021)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Kamra frequently criticised the Modi government over oxygen shortages and vaccine delays. Some of his posts were flagged for spreading misinformation, but Kamra defended them as satire, accusing critics of misinterpreting his intent.

5. Show cancellations in Gujarat (2022)

Kamra’s shows in Ahmedabad were cancelled after protests by BJP supporters, who were angered by his critical comments on Gujarat’s political climate. Kamra later remarked that stand-up comedy was no longer “safe” in the state.

6. Remark on Ayodhya Ram Mandir funding (2023)

Kamra courted controversy again by questioning the fundraising process for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Right-wing groups accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Protests led to the cancellation of his shows in Gujarat and other BJP-ruled states.

7. Suspension from X for PM Modi satire (2023)

Kamra’s X account was briefly suspended after he posted an edited video of a seven-year-old boy singing for PM Modi. In Kamra’s version, the song was replaced with ‘Mehengayi Daayan Khaaye Jaat Hai’ from Peepli Live. The boy’s father condemned Kamra’s actions, accusing him of dragging children into politics. Kamra’s account was later reinstated after the video was deleted.

8. Spat with Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (2023-24)

Kamra criticised Ola Electric over customer complaints, including refund delays and scooter failures. He shared images of Ola scooters parked outside a service centre, implying widespread issues. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal responded, telling Kamra to help or “shut up.”

9. Sati debate with author Amish Tripathi (2023)

In February 2023, Kamra clashed online with author Amish Tripathi over the prevalence of the 'sati' practice in Indian history. The debate was sparked by Bhavish Aggarwal’s praise of a podcast claiming sati was “rare.” Kamra countered, citing reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy and noting the last known sati case occurred in 1987.