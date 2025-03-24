Unemployment down, per capita GDP up since 2017: UP CM on 8 yrs of govt

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday highlighted Uttar Pradesh's economic progress and welfare initiatives as he marked eight years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

He noted that the unemployment rate had significantly dropped, per capita income had risen, and UP was on its way to becoming a $1 trillion economy.

"The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh has come down to less than 3 per cent now from 19 per cent in 2016," Adityanath said at a press conference in Lucknow. He added that per capita income, which was Rs 46,000 in 2017, has now reached Rs 1,24,000, showcasing a strong economic turnaround.

Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh had transformed from a deficit economy into a revenue-surplus state.

"We have not imposed any additional taxes on the public, yet we have delivered significant economic results," he said. The state's banking sector has also expanded, with banking transactions now totalling Rs 29.66 trillion.

Highlighting infrastructure development, he said that UP, once known for its potholes, is now recognised as the state with the highest number of expressways.

"Today, if you search on Google, UP is ranked as the state with the most expressways," he remarked. He also pointed out that the state leads in metro operations and is home to country's first rapid rail service.

The chief minister announced plans to create State Development Regions around key cities like Lucknow, Varanasi and Kanpur, similar to the National Capital Region (NCR), to boost urban expansion and economic activity.

According to Adityanath, UP has made significant strides in poverty alleviation. "Fifteen crore people in the state receive free ration, 56 lakh families have been provided housing and 1.06 crore women and senior citizens receive pensions," he said. The state also leads in Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), ensuring financial aid reaches beneficiaries efficiently, he added.

The CM said the launch of the Zero Poverty Scheme in the new financial year is aimed at eradicating extreme poverty in the state.

In the energy sector, he noted that electrification had nearly doubled in the past eight years. "From 1947 to 2017, only 1.28 lakh villages were electrified. In just eight years, we have electrified an additional 1.21 lakh villages," he said. Solar power production has also surged from 228 MW before 2017 to 2,653 MW now.

The chief minister emphasised that the state has become a secure destination for investments. "UP is now a dream destination for investors. Investment brings employment, and employment brings happiness to families," he said.

In the healthcare sector, Adityanath highlighted a significant expansion in medical education.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only 12 medical colleges. In the past eight years, we have established 80 medical colleges, including 44 government and 36 private institutions," he said. He also mentioned that previously, many nursing and paramedical colleges were non-functional, but they are now operational.

Adityanath reiterated his government's commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy. "With the steps we have taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are confident that Uttar Pradesh will soon become a $1 trillion economy," he said.

In his speech, he expressed gratitude to the people of the state, Prime Minister Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all NDA leaders.

"We are moving forward as a new Uttar Pradesh in a new India, and I thank the people of the state for this remarkable journey of eight years," he said.