Electricity rates in Delhi to rise soon? Minister cites Rs 27,000 cr debt

Electricity prices in Delhi may soon rise as Power Minister Ashish Sood on Monday revealed that the national capital is burdened with a staggering Rs 27,000 crore debt, left behind by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. This debt, owed to power distribution companies (discoms), has been accumulated through the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC). Responding to a question in the Delhi Legislative Assembly by AAP MLA Imran Hussain on the likelihood of an electricity tariff hike, Sood said that Discoms are within their rights to raise power rates in order to recover the outstanding dues. “The previous government has left a debt of Rs 27 thousand crores of regulatory assets with the discoms through DERC. To recover this, the companies are authorised to increase the electricity rates. During the tenure of the previous government, on the orders of the high court, DERC was ordered to bring tariff orders,” he said.

Sood further slammed the former AAP-led administration for neglecting the public interest and allowing the debt to grow unchecked. He warned that power tariffs are likely to increase and hinted at political motives behind the current situation.

“That government could not protect the interests of the public. In the coming time, electricity prices will rise, and perhaps some people even want this for their political gains. However, the government remains in touch with DERC and is closely monitoring the situation,” Sood added.

Atishi slams BJP over unfulfilled promises to women

Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Atishi took aim at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of failing to honour its pre-election promise of providing financial aid to women. Speaking to ANI, she said that the promised Rs 2,500 assistance for women had yet to be delivered.

“The BJP made a lot of promises before the elections. We hope that those promises are fulfilled in this budget session. The first and most important promise was that Delhi's women would receive Rs 2,500 on March 8. Till today, even the registration of that scheme has not started. It is clear that PM Modi lied and betrayed the people of Delhi,” she said.

Atishi also urged the government to fulfil its commitments during the ongoing Budget Session.

“We hope the people of Delhi are not betrayed in this budget,” she said.

Ceremonial start to Budget Session as BJP returns to power

Kicking off the Budget Session, newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepared the traditional ‘Kheer’ as a ceremonial gesture, expressing gratitude to all those involved in crafting the financial roadmap for Delhi.

This session is significant, marking the return of the BJP to power after 27 years in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, with scope for extension, the session will focus on key financial and governance matters for the national capital.

According to the List of Business, Chief Minister Gupta will move a motion to elect members for vital financial committees — including the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates, and the Committee on Government Undertakings— starting April 1, 2025.

“Rekha Gupta Chief Minister to move the following motion: That the Members of this House do proceed to elect in the manner required under Rule 192(2), Rule 194(2) and Rule 196(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, nine Members each from amongst themselves to serve as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings beginning from 1st April 2025,” the list read.

Legislative reports and civic issues on the agenda

In addition, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and MLA Om Prakash Sharma will present the First Report of the Business Advisory Committee, outlining the Assembly's legislative agenda. Members Sanjay Goyal and Poonam Sharma will present the First Report of the Committee on Private Members’ Bills.

Key civic issues such as water shortages, water logging, sewer blockages, and desilting of drains will also be discussed. Members Surya Prakash Khatri, Mohan Singh Bisht, and Raj Kumar Bhatia will continue the debate initiated earlier this month.

During Question Hour, members will ask starred questions for oral responses, while un-starred questions will be submitted in writing. Under Rule-280, members may raise pressing issues with the Chair’s permission for immediate discussion. (With ANI inputs)