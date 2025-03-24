Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for Shinde remark: 'I don't fear this mob'

The complaint filed by Shiv Sena leader Murji Patel stated, “Kunal Kamra, during a stand-up comedy show at Continental Hotel, Khar, defamed our leader Eknath Shinde-ji by making derogatory statements about his moral conduct.

In the video, Kamra is seen saying, “Shiv Sena first came out of the BJP, then Shiv Sena came out of Shiv Sena. NCP came out of NCP, now they have given nine buttons to one voter… Everyone got confused.”

ALSO READ: Studio at centre of Kunal Kamra controversy checked by Mumbai's civic body Allegedly referring to Shinde’s defection from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022, Kamra sang the lines of a popular song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai: “Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe daadi, aankho me chashma haaye.. Ek jhalak dikhlaye kabhi Guwahati me chup jaaye…”

After the video of the comic act surfaced online, Mumbai police filed an FIR against comedian Kunal Kamra. The controversy escalated when over 35 Shiv Sena workers, angered by Kamra’s “gaddar” jibe, ransacked the Habitat Comedy Club and the hotel where the show was filmed. In response, the venue announced its temporary closure, stating they were reconsidering their responsibility following the vandalism. The police have also registered an FIR against the Shiv Sena workers involved.

The row over Kunal Kamra’s "gaddar" jibe at Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also figured in the Maharashtra Assembly. The House witnessed ruckus leading to brief adjournments. In the legislative council, legislators from the treasury and opposition benches were engaged in a heated exchange. "We respect freedom of expression, but recklessness will not be tolerated," said CM Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly on Kunal Kamra case.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has condemned the demolition of a studio in Mumbai while adding that he won't apologise over his controversial remark on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The comic referred to Shinde as "gaddar" (traitor) during one of his performances.Late on Monday (March 24) evening, he released a statement on X saying, "I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down." The statement came hours after the legal action against the comic.Slamming the vandalism that was carried out at the comedy club where the controversial act was performed, Kamra said, "Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served."The stand-up comic went to add, "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."Standing firm on his "gaddar" remark, Kamra added, "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Ajit Pawar (Maharashtra deputy CM) said about Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra Deputy CM)."However, Kamra maintained that he is willing to co-operate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against him. "But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers," said Kamra.He sarcastically added, "Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition."