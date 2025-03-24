Home / India News / TTD board of trustees approves budget of Rs 5,259 crore for FY 2026

TTD board of trustees approves budget of Rs 5,259 crore for FY 2026

The board also approved financial assistance for the reconstruction of temples in Kodangal, Karimnagar, Upamaka, Anakapalle, Kurnool, Dharmavaram, Talakona, and Tirupati (Gangamma temple)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Additionally, the board also decided to reconstruct select VIP and non-VIP guest houses in Tirumala and cancel the allotment of 20 acres of land previously designated for a science city and museum at Alipiri. Image: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
Press Trust of India Tirupati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B R Naidu on Monday said the TTD Board of Trustees approved a budget of Rs 5,259 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26.

In addition to approving the budget, the board passed several key resolutions, including increasing salaries for 'Potu' (temple kitchen) workers and exploring the feasibility of offering offline darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

"The TTD Board of Trustees has approved a budget of Rs 5,258.68 crore for the financial year 2025-26," Naidu stated in an official press release, adding that several significant resolutions were also adopted.

Among these, the board decided to examine the feasibility of increasing salaries for 'Potu' workers and enhancing their medical benefits.  The board also approved financial assistance for the reconstruction of temples in Kodangal, Karimnagar, Upamaka, Anakapalle, Kurnool, Dharmavaram, Talakona, and Tirupati (Gangamma temple).

Additionally, the board also decided to reconstruct select VIP and non-VIP guest houses in Tirumala and cancel the allotment of 20 acres of land previously designated for a science city and museum at Alipiri.

Furthermore, the board resolved to explore the possibility of providing offline darshan for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC forms task force to address students' mental health, prevent suicides

Govt proposes to abolish Equalisation Levy on online advertisements

LIVE: SC Collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer back to Allahabad HC amid cash row

Studio at centre of Kunal Kamra controversy razed by BMC over 'violations'

'State of Punjab means absent': SC raps govt over non-appearance of counsel

Topics :Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story