LIVE: Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police today for 'derogatory' remarks against Shinde
Latest news updates: Catch all the live news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed comedian Kunal Kamra's comments, condemning the misuse of freedom of expression. Shinde accused Kamra of pursuing an agenda while distancing himself from the violent actions of his party supporters. He stated that although he does not endorse the vandalism, reactions are inevitable when accusations are made. Meanwhile, Kunal Kamra refused to apologise and questioned whether action would be taken against those who vandalised Habitat studio, where his standup was performed.
Parliament: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene today. Yesterday's sessions were adjourned after BJP MPs created ruckus over the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka. The Finance Bill, 2025, and the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 are among the key legislations expected to be discussed in the Houses. The Centre has notified a 24 per cent hike in salaries of MPs, as well as an increase in ther daily allowance, and pension.
Jammu and Kashmir: India has condemned Pakistan's repeated mentions of Jammu and Kashmir at a United Nations debate on peacekeeping reforms. Meanwhile, search operations for terrorists in Kathua enter day three.
Supreme Court: SC Collegium has recommended Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, be transferred back to his parent court Allahabad High Court after a fire broke out at his New Delhi residence, leading to the discovery of hoards of cash. Elsewhere, the SC has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government on demolishing houses in Prayagraj within 24 hours of serving notice.
Israel-Gaza: On the global front, Israeli forces continue attacks on Gaza. At least 17 Palestinians were killed in pre-dawn attacks on Tuesday.
9:22 AM
Kunal Kamra has been summoned by Khar Police at 11 am today
Khar Police have issued a summons to comedian Kunal Kamra, requesting him to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am today. However, Kamra is currently not in Mumbai. The MIDC police had earlier registered an FIR against Kamra for his comments during a stand-up comedy show, which has now been transferred to Khar police for further investigation, according to Mumbai police.
9:18 AM
Delhi Budget 2025 to be presented today
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present Budget 2025-26 (FY26) for the national capital today.
9:14 AM
Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue teams discover another body
Rescue teams have discovered another body inside the SLBC tunnel in the early morning hours today. The body is trapped, and efforts are ongoing to retrieve it, according to rescuers. The identity of the worker remains unknown.
Eight workers were trapped inside the under-construction tunnel on February 22, including four labourers, two engineers, and two operators. The body of Gurpreet Singh, a TBM operator from Punjab, was recovered on March 9. The other trapped workers have been identified as Manoj Kumar (UP), Sunny Singh (J&K), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab), and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, and Anuj Sahu (Jharkhand).
Source: ANI
Source: ANI
9:01 AM
Lok sabha: Congress MP requests adjournment motion to discuss Delhi HC judge cash row
Congress MP Manickam Tagore B has written a letter addressed to the secretary general of Lok Sabha requesting an adjournment motion.
"I move this adjournment motion to address the serious concerns regarding a Delhi High Court judge allegedly requesting a statement from the concerned Minister on a cash-related issue. This matter threatens the integrity of the judiciary and public confidence in its independence," the letter reads. "Public trust in our justice system is at stake, and this issue requires immediate attention. I request the House to adjourn and allow urgent discussions on this matter to uphold judicial independence and transparency."
8:51 AM
Security forces continue search ops in Kathua, J-K
8:51 AM
Ola settles all dues with creditor, Rosmerta Group withdraws insolvency petition
Ola Electric Technologies has settled all dues with creditor Rosmerta Group, parent company Ola Electric Mobility said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. Rosmerta Group has also confirmed it will withdraw the insolvency petition filed against the company after receiving ₹26.75 crore, covering the entire claim. The group has filed a memorandum for the petition withdrawal with the NCLT in Bengaluru.
READ MORE.
READ MORE.
Topics : Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra Shiv Sena Supreme Court Parliament Delhi Assembly Jammu and Kashmir terrorists Ola Electric Mobility Budget 2025
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:48 AM IST