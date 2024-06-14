Home / India News / Kerala health min denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts

Kerala health min denied permission to visit Kuwait for fire relief efforts

George reportedly waited for hours at the airport, hoping for permission from the Ministry of External Affairs

Veena George
Kerala Health Minister Veena George has claimed she was denied permission by the Union Government to travel to Kuwait. Image: Veena Geroge's official Facebook account
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has claimed she was denied permission by the Union Government to travel to Kuwait. The purpose of the visit was to coordinate relief efforts for Keralites affected by a tragic fire incident in the Gulf nation, she said.

"What we just sought from the central government was the permission to travel to Kuwait to stand with our people affected by the tragedy and coordinate activities there. That permission is denied," George told reporters on Thursday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The fire incident has claimed the lives of 49 people, with 40 of them being Indians. Out of these, 23 are from Kerala.

The state government had decided to send George to Kuwait to help with the relief efforts, including treatment for the injured and the repatriation of the deceased.

George reportedly waited for hours at the airport, hoping for permission from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait live match time, live streaming

Kuwait fire started in building's kitchen at 4 am: How tragedy unfolded

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier, India vs Kuwait highlights: Sunil Chhetri finishes without scoring

'The match against Kuwait is my last': Sunil Chhetri announces retirement

Sheikh Meshal: Everything you need to know about oil-rich Kuwait's new Emir

LIVE news: Plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire on way to Kerala

Kuwait fire: MK Stalin announces Rs 5L each for families of 7 victims

Andhra orders teachers recruitment drive for over 16,000 vacancies

Fire erupts in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, 40 tenders deployed, no casualty

Rajasthan govt plans ropeway to connect Amber, Jaigarh, and Nahargarh forts

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :KuwaitKerala govtKerala governmentfire safetyKerala

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story