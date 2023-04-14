Home / India News / L-G's approval to extend power subsidy pending; people will suffer: Atishi

L-G's approval to extend power subsidy pending; people will suffer: Atishi

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file

New Delhi
L-G's approval to extend power subsidy pending; people will suffer: Atishi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Power Minister Atishi said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday onwards as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.

In what could emerge as the latest flashpoint between the city government and the Lt Governor office, the minister said she has sought a meeting with Saxena over the issue but there has been no response.

The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," she said in a press conference here.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy.

The AAP has government allocated Rs 3250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Electionselectricity sectorElectricity pricesAtishi Marlena

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Also Read

AAP accuses Guv of interfering in govt; speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs

AAP says LG supported BJP in delaying mayor polls, demands his resignation

MCD polls: 784 candidates, including 10 of BJP, lose security deposit

AAP protests outside LG's house, alleges he is 'destroying' Constitution

Delhi BJP demands FIR against Kejriwal in alleged scam of DJB funds

Some leaders may be leaving BJP, but workers are committed to party: Bommai

Congress calls for JPC probe after industrialist Chang says he's Taiwanese

Death row convicts taking advantage of inordinate delay in mercy petitions

NGT asks panel to take remedial action in illegal groundwater extraction

Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story