Regional languages face uphill battle for relevance despite 'classical' tag

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet granted classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. With Tamil (2004), Sanskrit (2005), Telugu (2008), Kannada (2008), Malayalam (2013), and Odia (2014) already designated as classical languages, this brings the total to 11.

Initiated by the Ministry of Culture in 2004, the classical status offers benefits such as establishing Centres of Excellence for advanced research, creating professional chairs in central universities, special awards, and dedicated government funding. “Beyond fostering academic and research opportunities, this status drives initiatives to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of these languages,” says KS Rao, secretary of Sahitya Akademi, the organisation under which the Linguistic Expert Committee functions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Linguists, however, note that while the recognition brings pride, the status hasn’t really translated into employment opportunities, public interest, or practical value for regional languages. “Cultural identity and some native words will be preserved, but the impact on the everyday individual may be intangible,” says Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, former editor of Sahitya Akademi’s journal, ‘Indian Literature’.

Of the six languages that previously gained classical status, only Tamil has an independent centre. Centres of Excellence for Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia, which are also seeking autonomy, are managed by the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL). For Sanskrit, dedicated universities receive direct government funding. “The government recognises what linguists have long argued, yet an actionable plan to encourage learning is still lacking,” says Karthik Venkatesh, executive editor at Penguin Random House India.



An unclear space

Malayalam and Odia achieved classical status in 2013 and 2014, respectively, but their first fund allocations arrived only in the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21). According to funding data shared by Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the Lok Sabha in July, Tamil has received nearly Rs 51 crore, Rs 36 crore of which was allocated between FY21 and FY24. Kannada has received Rs 12.4 crore, and Telugu Rs 11.8 crore since 2014. “Odia has held classical language status since 2014, yet parts of the funding remain pending. Also, we have been allotted only a few rooms at the CIIL,” says Jatindra Kumar Nayak, an Odia translator and linguist.



The criteria for selecting classical languages, revised in 2005 and again in 2024, remain ambiguous to many experts.

“Assamese, Bengali, Odia, and Maithili share a similar origin through the Charyapada script, so why weren’t Bengali and Assamese included alongside Odia? And why is Maithili still excluded?” Bhattacharjee questions, attributing the answers to politics rather than culture. “Sometimes, it’s simply a matter of which demands are voiced more strongly.”

The first proposal for Marathi’s classical status was submitted in 2013. “Now it’s been granted, perhaps due to broader political considerations with elections approaching,” remarks scholar Ganesh Devy. He also highlights the complexities surrounding Prakrit’s recognition: “With over a hundred Prakrit variations spoken across India, will this status apply to all? A clarification on that is essential.”



What of lesser-known languages?

According to the 2011 Census, India has 1,369 recognised mother tongues and 121 languages. Of these 121, 22 are included in the Constitution’s Eighth Schedule. And of these 22, nine are now classical – the other three deemed classical do not feature in the Eighth Schedule.

“Recognition to only a select few languages increases the chances of smaller languages going extinct,” says Devy. He cites an example of Mizo, which is spoken in Mizoram, and in areas of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura and Assam. It is not among the 22 languages in the Eighth Schedule.

“Eighth Schedule languages have educational advantages. Why limit them to 22?” he asks, pointing out that states with better parliamentary representation tend to secure benefits more easily. Experts say many tribal languages face similar challenges, even if they are spoken by a significant population.



Addressing practicality

Regional languages are much more than poetry and prose. Experts argue that linking languages to employable skills could create lasting spaces for them.

“A classical tag alone won’t make people start reading; it’s about increasing the language’s utility,” Nayak points out. “There’s a demand for local newspapers, documents and websites, and businessmen want to advertise in those languages, but translation quality is poor.”

Translation skills, Nayak suggests, could offer income of at least Rs 20,000 a month, yet resources for learning these languages are scarce. The media, entertainment, and knowledge sectors could generate many opportunities, he adds. “For translated content on platforms like Discovery or National Geographic, you need a scriptwriter, translator, and speakers – yet little has been done to tap this potential.”



Bhattacharjee says they hope to see chairs for Bengali in major universities. Venkatesh, however, is sceptical of immediate change. “The desire to learn and the ability to teach won’t grow overnight. The government needs a clear promotion plan for these languages,” he says.

Making regional languages accessible in technology is also crucial. “Few regional languages are supported on digital platforms like Google,” says Nayak, adding that encouraging digital tools for regional languages could help broaden their reach.

The criteria

To be classified as classical, a language must...

> have a recorded history and literary tradition spanning 1,500-2,000 years > have a body of ancient literature/texts considered valuable heritage by generations