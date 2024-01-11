Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 quotes by India's second PM

India is remembering the legacy of its second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri , on his 58th death anniversary today. The proponent of the iconic slogan, "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” continues to inspire and guide India even after so many years. Mr Shastri's heritage goes beyond mere authority.

With his humility and noble demeanour, he inspired countless Indians. In 1964, after Jawaharlal Nehru's death, Mr Shastri assumed control, having previously served in critical roles like Home Minister and Railway Minister in India's first independent government. In only two years, Shastri's influence on the country stays etched in its history.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary 2024: 10 Inspiring Quotes We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country. We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference. We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us. There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.

India will have to hang her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.

I had always been feeling uncomfortable in my mind about giving advice to others and not acting upon it myself.

Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.

We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to a better, fuller, and richer life.

We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.

Lal Bahadur Shastri as PM of India

Lal Bahadur Shastri worked tirelessly for the Congress Party and incorporated his organisational skills into his ministerial responsibilities. His devotion and genius to the party helped it to achieve resounding triumphs in 1952, 1957, and 1962.

Lal Bahadur Shastri's tenure saw the India-Pakistan war of 1965. During the 1965 war, when food was scarce, Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" boosted the morale of soldiers and farmers, helping the nation sail through the crisis.

Highlighting the need to support India's food creation, Shastri likewise promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965. His tenure as Prime Minister was exclusively for 19 months. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.