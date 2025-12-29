'Statement misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises after 'fugitives' video row

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has issued “deepest apologies” to the Indian government after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral.

In the clip, the two men introduced themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India”, a remark that sparked widespread criticism online.

Modi posted an apology on X, saying his comments were misunderstood and not meant to offend anyone.

“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” he wrote.

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media last week, reportedly shot at Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration in London. In the clip, Lalit Modi is seen introducing himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”. Lalit Modi shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.” ALSO READ: SC dismisses Lalit Modi plea to make BCCI pay ₹10.65 crore ED penalty The post triggered strong reactions, with many social media users accusing the duo of making light of India’s legal system.