'Statement misconstrued': Lalit Modi apologises after 'fugitives' video row

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has issued “deepest apologies” to the Indian government after a video showing him partying with fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in London went viral.
In the clip, the two men introduced themselves as the “biggest fugitives of India”, a remark that sparked widespread criticism online.
Modi posted an apology on X, saying his comments were misunderstood and not meant to offend anyone.
“I apologise if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” he wrote.
The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media last week, reportedly shot at Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration in London. In the clip, Lalit Modi is seen introducing himself and Mallya as “the two biggest fugitives of India”.
Lalit Modi shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend #VijayMallya. Love u.”
The post triggered strong reactions, with many social media users accusing the duo of making light of India’s legal system.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) addressed the issue during its weekly media briefing last week. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains committed to bringing back fugitives wanted by Indian authorities.
“We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and are wanted by law in India, they return to the country. For this particular return, we are in talks with several governments, and processes are on,” Jaiswal said.
He added that such cases involve complex legal processes across countries but stressed that India’s stand has not changed. “As you know, in several of these cases, several layers of legalities are involved. But we remain committed to bring them back to the country so they can face trials before the court here,” he said.