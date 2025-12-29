Kuldeep Sengar to remain in jail as SC pauses bail in Unnao rape case

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order that granted bail to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter was heard by a vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih.

"Tentatively, we are inclined to stay the order. Generally, the principle is since the person has walked out, the court does not take away the liberty. But here, the situation is peculiar since he is inside the jail for another case," Chief Justice Kant was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

"Legal issue requires consideration, and the judges of the high court who passed this order are some of the finest judges. But we are all prone to committing errors! Please see this definition of public servant under Pocso...we are worried that a constable shall be a public servant under the Act, but an MLA will be excluded," he added. CBI challenged Delhi High Court decision The hearing took place after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenged a Delhi High Court decision that put Sengar’s life imprisonment on hold. On December 23, the high court stated that Sengar had already completed seven years and five months in prison.

The CBI approached the Supreme Court on December 26 to oppose this order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, said the trial court had found Sengar guilty beyond doubt. He also highlighted that Sengar was “in a position of dominance”, whether or not he was a public servant at the time of the crime, as the survivor was a child under 16 years. The case against Kuldeep Sengar Sengar was given a life sentence by a trial court in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case . He later filed an appeal against this judgment, which has not yet been decided. In the same year, the Supreme Court had shifted the rape case and connected matters to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh on its directions.