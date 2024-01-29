Lalu to appear before ED in connection with 'Land for Job scam' case

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is scheduled to appear in the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the alleged Land for Job scam on Monday.

The RJD has accused the BJP of politically targeting its rivals usuing government agencies

"This is not an ED summon, but a BJP summon... This will go on till 2024, till then please do not call it ED summons... Why should we be scared?" RJD MP Manoj Jha said.

The BJP which on Sunday became part of the state government after Nitish Kumar switced side claimed that corruption was deep set in the RJD.

"...The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them... I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years" Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chowdhary said.

The alleged scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal.

The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.

At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case.