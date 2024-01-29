Beating Retreat Ceremony today: Check travel advisory for Delhi roads here

DTC bus routes will be diverted around the main venue and India Gate. Connaught Place-bound buses will travel through Mandir Marg, Kali Ban Marg, GPO, Baba Kharak Singh Marg route. Buses from Connaught Place to India Gate will follow the route through Minto Road, DDU Marg, IP Flyover, Ring Road, and Sarai Kale Khan.

Parking for spectators attending the illumination at Vijay Chowk will be available behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and "C" Hexagon after 7:00 pm.

Commuters can also refer to the Delhi Traffic Police website for latest updates or call the WhatsApp helpline number at 8750871493.