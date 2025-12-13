Home / India News / Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Land deal: Officials should have rejected wrong documents, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar sought to dispel perceptions stemming from a bill cleared by the legislative assembly on Friday, which empowers the revenue minister to hold hearings in contentious cases related to the IGR

Ajit Pawar, Ajit
Pawar said those who registered such documents were at fault, and officials should have exercised due diligence at the time of registration (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said officials responsible for registering documents should have refused to process agreements that were not permissible under the law and clearly informed the parties concerned about such limitations.

His comments come against the backdrop of a notice issued by the deputy registrar to the firm of his son, Parth Pawar, seeking Rs 21 crore in stamp duty and penalties in connection with a controversial land deal in Pune.

Recently, the Bombay High Court raised sharp questions regarding the police probe into the land deal, suggesting authorities might be shielding Parth Pawar by failing to name him in the FIR.

Ajit Pawar sought to dispel perceptions stemming from a bill cleared by the legislative assembly on Friday, which empowers the revenue minister to hold hearings in contentious cases related to the IGR.

Pawar said those who registered such documents were at fault, and officials should have exercised due diligence at the time of registration.

"The officials who received the documents for registration of a deal should have refused to register it. They should have clearly informed the parties that such an agreement cannot be processed," said the deputy chief minister.

When asked about allegations that the bill was moved to protect Parth, who holds a 99 per cent equity stake in Amadea Enterprises LLP, Pawar reiterated that responsibility lay with the registering authorities.

"We are elected representatives in the House, and people have voted for us. We are free to take decisions or make amendments we find suitable," he said when asked about the intent behind the amendment.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that under the earlier provision, complainants dissatisfied with decisions at the level of the IGR had to approach the High Court. After the amendment, such complainants can now approach the revenue minister, who will be authorised to hold hearings in these matters.

He also stated that certain transactions have caused financial losses to the state exchequer, necessitating a more effective redressal mechanism.

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a majority partner, came under scrutiny after it emerged that the plot belongs to the government and it could not be sold. The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

A committee headed by the Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR) had indicted Digvijay Patil (Parth Pawar's business partner and cousin), Sheetal Tejwani (who held the power of attorney on behalf of the land sellers), and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru. They were named in an FIR registered at a police station in Pune.

Parth Pawar was not named as his name didn't appear on any document, a senior official had said.

Topics :ajit pawarMaharashtraMaharashtra government

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

