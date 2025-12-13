Suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu seeks security from Punjab CM

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who has been suspended from the Congress following her "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark that sparked a political row, has sought security cover from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
She also questioned the chief minister's "silence" over the issues she raised with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and accused him of "facilitating liquor and mining mafia".
Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following the "Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark, the Punjab Congress suspended her from its primary membership.
In a post on X on Friday night, she said, "CM Bhagwant Mann ji, I think I need some security now, or else you will be responsible. And kindly answer why there is no response from your side on my issues raised before the Honourable Governor of Punjab? Why are you facilitating the liquor and mining mafia?" Along with it, she also posted a copy of the memorandum mentioning issues which she raised with the Punjab governor in her recent meeting. In it, Kaur had alleged a "land scandal" being run by the Bhagwant Mann government.
She had claimed that some "bigwigs" had grabbed land holdings in the "protected forest land around the Shivalik hills and the CM was trying to regularise it." In a meeting with the governor, Kaur had also alleged that law and order was "deteriorating" in the state.
She had also lashed out at former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who, in an interview with PTI Videos, said Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu were both "unstable".
Amarinder Singh had accused Navjot Kaur of lying, saying the Congress should remove her from the party. Sidhu should focus on cricket commentary, which he was good at, the former CM had remarked, adding that "politics is not in his nature." In a post on X, Kaur said, "Captain Amarinder Singh, you have so many questions to answer which will not fit into my 100 tweets. Let's start with your files you wanted Navjot Sidhu to close, and he refused; City Centre case file, registration of land sharks' land holdings around the prohibited Shivalik range." "Captain Amarinder Singh , I just wanted to add ; why didn't you clear Navjot Sidhu's files which were so important for Punjab's growth? Mining Policy, Liquor policy, Travel and Medical tourism, Amritsar Gondola project, Garbage Disposal Project, Trans piracy in Local Bodies by placing tenders on National sites, Film city projects, Water sports projects, Sports park in Ranjit Avenue, Culinary universities for Punjab?" she posed.
Singh resigned from the CM's post in September 2021 following a fight within the Congress's state unit. After Congress' Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, Singh quit the party and formed a new outfit, which merged with the BJP in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app